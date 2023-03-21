Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter needs EMERGENCY medical treatment!

Remi Carter refuses to seek medical attention after further injuring his hand on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) continues on a downward spiral after his break-up with lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree is not ready to pick-up where she left off with Remi, after THAT terrible turn of events with her violent husband, Jacob.



In the meantime, Remi has been pushing himself to extremes, determined to play his guitar again.



But now the guitarist has gone and further damaged his already injured hand!



Painkillers aren't enough to soften the pain, and Remi starts to take out his hurt and frustration on those around him.



Bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), reckons Remi needs to see a doctor.



But a hospital is the last place Remi wants to be after what has happened with Bree.



How can Remi's friends convince him to seek medical attention before it's too late?

Bree is still getting over her ordeal with husband Jacob on Home and Away.

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has finally decided to take the situation with his obsessed fan seriously.



Seeking insight from policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), Theo blocks the account I<3Theo account which has been messaging him.



Theo hopes that is the end of his stalker.



But will it be enough to deter them?

Theo takes action to BLOCK his stalker on Home and Away...

While Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) continues to recover from the car collision, Kirby has been offered the chance to cover Leah's shifts at the Diner.



However, Kirby is not much enjoying being micro-managed by co-worker, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



And she's already feeling like a charity case, having had to accept the temporary job in the first place.



But with all Lyrik gigs still on hold for the moment, it doesn't look like Kirby has much choice.



Will Kirby's anxiety be put to rest with a bit of reassurance from both Leah and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)?

Will Kirby stick it out working at the Diner on Home and Away?

