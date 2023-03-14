Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter pushes himself to DANGEROUS LIMITS...

Remi Carter is determined to play the guitar again even if it means risking his damaged hand on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still pining for his short-lived lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although Bree has returned to the Bay in the aftermath of killing her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defence, she's not in the right emotional space to pick-up where she left off with Remi.



Remi feels fed-up over the way things have turned out, and takes his frustrations out on his injured hand...



Lyrik band member Remi is desperate to pick-up his guitar again and get things back to normal.



Despite the fact that his hand hasn't properly healed after THAT shock hammer attack by Jacob, Remi attempts to play his guitar again and pushes his hand to dangerous limits...



When Remi is suddenly struck by crippling pain, could it be that he has some irrepairable damage to his hand?

Remi has been dealing with a LOT including Eden being in a coma on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It seems like it's good news all around for Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



The copper has put the biker gang in Police custody and now received the news that his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is awake from her coma.



At last, Cash can finally declare his true feelings for Eden!



Unfortunately, he's left it too late.



As Eden has woken-up with NO memory of her previous romantic history with Cash!



While Eden is sent for hospital scans to investigate her unexpected memory loss, Cash can only hope her memories of what they once had will return...

Cash is troubled by Eden's memory loss on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has accepted Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) offer of a temporary job at the Diner.



Kirby needs to be bringing in some money while her band mates, Eden and Remi, are still out of action.



Unfortunately for Kirby, co-worker Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) takes her managerial role a little too seriously.



Will Kirby stick out the job while being micro-managed by Marilyn and her high standards?

Kirby finds herself being micro managed at the Diner on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5