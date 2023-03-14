Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter pushes himself to DANGEROUS LIMITS...
Airs Friday 24 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still pining for his short-lived lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Although Bree has returned to the Bay in the aftermath of killing her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defence, she's not in the right emotional space to pick-up where she left off with Remi.
Remi feels fed-up over the way things have turned out, and takes his frustrations out on his injured hand...
Lyrik band member Remi is desperate to pick-up his guitar again and get things back to normal.
Despite the fact that his hand hasn't properly healed after THAT shock hammer attack by Jacob, Remi attempts to play his guitar again and pushes his hand to dangerous limits...
When Remi is suddenly struck by crippling pain, could it be that he has some irrepairable damage to his hand?
It seems like it's good news all around for Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
The copper has put the biker gang in Police custody and now received the news that his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is awake from her coma.
At last, Cash can finally declare his true feelings for Eden!
Unfortunately, he's left it too late.
As Eden has woken-up with NO memory of her previous romantic history with Cash!
While Eden is sent for hospital scans to investigate her unexpected memory loss, Cash can only hope her memories of what they once had will return...
Meanwhile, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has accepted Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) offer of a temporary job at the Diner.
Kirby needs to be bringing in some money while her band mates, Eden and Remi, are still out of action.
Unfortunately for Kirby, co-worker Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) takes her managerial role a little too seriously.
Will Kirby stick out the job while being micro-managed by Marilyn and her high standards?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
