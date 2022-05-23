Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart fears for Martha's failing health...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is reeling after the SHOCK news about her mum, Martha's (Belinda Giblin) condition on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Martha's health has been failing ever since she was exposed to toxic chemicals during a scary situation at Salt.



But now it looks like Martha has left it too late to finally agree to a long-awaited kidney transplant that could prolong her life...



Roo now regrets being so hard on Martha when she originally refused to go ahead with the transplant.



Perhaps if Roo hadn't been so pushy, maybe Martha would have agreed to the surgery sooner?



Roo and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) are devastated and unsure what will happen next.



But some friendly words of encouragement from family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) give Roo an idea for a way to try and boost everyone's spirits.

Ryder has a BIG dream for the future on Home and Away!

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is loving being involved in the TOP-SECRET poker games at Salt.



The restaurant barman has managed to make some extra bucks, and now has his sights set on becoming a poker dealer!



Unfortunately, nobody seems to be taking him seriously so far.



So Ryder comes-up with an idea to get his friends, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) onboard with his poker dealer dream!

Mia continues to feel trapped in Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Things are not going well between Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) again.



Mia is feeling trapped living in Summer Bay, as everywhere is a painful reminder of her short-lived husband, Ari Parata's death.



But Mia's continuing grief over Ari is all too much for Chloe to handle.



She's dealing with her own guilt and grief about the turn of events that led-up to Ari's death.



Chloe attempts to set some boundaries with Mia before she gets even more overwhelmed.



But it's Ari's younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) who has an unexpected suggestion that could help both Mia and Chloe find some closure and peace...

