'Home and Away' spoilers: Roo Stewart returns with BAD news...

Roo Stewart is back in the Bay with some bad news about mum Martha on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is back in the Bay on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she's the bearer of bad news about her mum, Martha, who is still being treated at a renal unit in the city.



Martha was badly effected by the toxic chemical attack earlier this year, which led to a lockdown of restaurant Salt.



While Alf is pleased to see his daughter, Roo, he is quickly alarmed when she reveals that Martha's condition has deteriorated in hospital.



Martha now requires a kidney transplant if she stands a chance of survival...

Felicity wants Cash to investigate their dad's death on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) opens up to boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about her dad's death.



Felicity remains convinced that her dad didn't just walk out on his family years earlier.



He was MURDERED!



Felicity needs some closure and tries to convince her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their dad's death.



Will Cash agree to Felicity's request?



WHO does Marilyn turn to for help on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still annoyed that Alf is siding with doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



Marilyn still reckons Logan is to blame for everything that has happened to her since the toxic chemical horror earlier this year.



Alf eventually manages to convince Marilyn that Logan is on her side and that she should hear him out.



Logan pitches a new treatment plan for Marilyn - but she remains wary of his motives.



What will it take for Marilyn to finally accept help?



Dean blames Logan for ruining his life on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling well and truly deflated now there's a chance he may never surf again due to his injuries.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is alarmed when she discovers he is putting his prized collection of surf boards up for sale!



Ziggy reckons Dean will regret his decision.



But it seems his mind is made-up.



Fed up with the way things are going, Dean is not happy when he bumps into Logan at Salt.



The doctor is left stunned by Dean's angry outburst...

