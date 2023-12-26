Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney gives boyfriend Mali an ULTIMATUM...

Rose Delaney pushes Mali to make a choice between her and Zara on Home and Away...

Three's still a crowd for Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) one-time wife-to-be, Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown), is still in town.



And it doesn't look like she's planning to return home to Mantaray Point anytime soon!



Rose has been trying to play it cool.



But after Zara crashes her and Mali's date night dinner, Rose decides enough is enough!



Rose gives Mali an ultimatum.



It's time for him to choose between Rose and Zara!

Mali has a BIG decision to make on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Zara continues to make her presence felt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) continues to feel guilty over her lie.



Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has been over-the-moon since she agreed to start a family with him.



But Tane remains unaware that Felicity has no intention of getting pregnant.



She is still secretly taking her contraceptive pills!



During a romantic meal at the Parata house, Tane starts to caution Felicity about her drinking of alcohol.



Can Felicity continue to deceive Tane, knowing she is ultimately going to break his heart?

Tane remains unaware of Felicity's BIG lie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) panics when she discovers her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), is on his way back to Summer Bay from visiting his wife, Martha in Merimbula.



Roo is worried that Alf will find out the truth about the big fallout between her and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Will Marilyn agree to cover-up the truth when Roo asks her to lie to Alf?

Roo wants Marilyn to lie to Alf on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5