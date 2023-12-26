Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney gives boyfriend Mali an ULTIMATUM...
Airs Thursday 4 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Three's still a crowd for Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) one-time wife-to-be, Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown), is still in town.
And it doesn't look like she's planning to return home to Mantaray Point anytime soon!
Rose has been trying to play it cool.
But after Zara crashes her and Mali's date night dinner, Rose decides enough is enough!
Rose gives Mali an ultimatum.
It's time for him to choose between Rose and Zara!
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) continues to feel guilty over her lie.
Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has been over-the-moon since she agreed to start a family with him.
But Tane remains unaware that Felicity has no intention of getting pregnant.
She is still secretly taking her contraceptive pills!
During a romantic meal at the Parata house, Tane starts to caution Felicity about her drinking of alcohol.
Can Felicity continue to deceive Tane, knowing she is ultimately going to break his heart?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) panics when she discovers her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), is on his way back to Summer Bay from visiting his wife, Martha in Merimbula.
Roo is worried that Alf will find out the truth about the big fallout between her and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).
Will Marilyn agree to cover-up the truth when Roo asks her to lie to Alf?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.