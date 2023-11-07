Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney meets LOVE RIVAL Zara!

Rose Delaney decides to keep an eye on her boyfriend Mali's first love Zara on today's episode of Home and Away!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is curious when she gets the scoop from her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) about Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) unexpected visitor on Home and Away (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rose decides she needs to find out more about her boyfriend Mali's one-time 'Promised Wife', Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown).



Zara is already making herself at home as Mali's guest at The Farmhouse.



So when Rose turns-up on the doorstep armed with pizzas and an ulterior motive to check-out Mali's ex, Zara makes her intentions very clear...



She and Mali were once destined to be married.



And now Zara is ready!



Say what?!



Has Zara come to Summer Bay intending to steal Mali away from Rose?

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has found some work as a session musician.

But it's not quite the same as previously taking centre stage with Lyrik.



During a romantic date with girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), Remi admits he's not the best company right now.



When hospital doctor Bree later catches Remi awake in the middle of the night, she continues to worry about his mental health in the aftermath of the demise of his former band.



But is tough guy Remi willing to seek professional help?

Things are looking-up for Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after the couple WIN a luxury weekend getaway.



Leah is worried about leaving Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), while her fallout with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) continues.



However, Marilyn insists that she's got the situation under control and waves off the excited couple.



Unfortunately, Marilyn's fallout with Roo is far from resolved.



And Roo makes it clear she is unwilling to mend the friendship anytime soon...

