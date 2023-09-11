Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney meets Mali's mum

Rose Delaney doesn't quite get the warm welcome she was hoping for from her boyfriend Mali's mum on Home and Away...

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is nervous about meeting her boyfriend Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) mum, Victoria (guest star Ursula Yovich) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It previously took a while for Mali's older sister, Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick) to accept his move to Summer Bay.



Will mama Hudson also have her doubts?



Mali reckons there's nothing to worry about, and that Victoria will love Rose.



However, Victoria is not happy that she had to find out about Mali's girlfriend via social media.



And then Victoria finds out something else that causes her to storm off!



WHY does Mali and Rose's meeting with Victoria end in disaster?

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is surprised when she finds her cop boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), drinking while in uniform at Salt.



That is not like Cash.

He normally likes to do things by the book!



Back at home, Eden tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Cash.



But he is not ready to confide in her about WHAT is wrong.



When Eden wakes-up the next morning to discover there is no sign of Cash, she becomes increasingly worried about him...

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still worried that there could be something wrong with Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) hearing.



Alf doesn't like anyone fussing around him at the best of times.



So the grumpy guy is in no mood for John's interference!



However, John is not giving-up and manages to convince his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), there could be something WRONG with Alf.



Marilyn has a plan to put John's theory to the test.



But will Marilyn's idea work?



Will Alf guess what Marilyn and John are up to?



