Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose Delaney impress Mali's sister?

Rose Delaney has some explaining to do after being caught-in-the-act by Mali's sister Elandra on Home and Away!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is feeling rather embarassed after being caught in bed with her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling)... by his sister on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Elandra Hudson (Rarriwuy Hick, who played prison inmate Ruby Mitchell on Wentworth) has arrived in town unannounced, to challenge Mali decision to move to Summer Bay.



As Mali shows Elandra around, she starts to see that the local folks are friendly and he is settling in with his job at the Board Shop.



However, Elandra still wants to get to the bottom of Mali's romance with Rose.



Is she the right woman for her younger brother?



Elandra reaches out and invites Rose to a one-on-one lunch.



How will this go?



Will Rose manage to impress Elandra enough to get the sisterly tick of approval?



Or will Elandra insist that Mali pack his bags and return home with her to Mantaray Point?

Will Elandra accept Mali's decision to move to Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reels when Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) breaks the news that the hospital test results confirm that his cancer has returned.



The disease has now spread and Gabe is terminally ill...



Mackenzie is heartbroken.



Just when it looked like she has a second chance with ex-fiance Gabe, life has dealt them this cruel blow...

Mackenzie comforts Gabe after his cancer diagnosis on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Morgan house, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is shocked when his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), shows him the proof that Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe) is his obsessed fan stalker!



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is alarmed when he discovers the truth about his teenage daughter, Ava's behaviour.



Justin realises she didn't return to the Bay to reconnect with him.



WHAT will Justin do now?



Will the devastated dad send Ava packing back to the city?



The truth is OUT about Ava's obsession with Theo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5