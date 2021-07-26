Home and Away spoilers: Sienna Blake BLACKMAILS Nikau Parata

Sienna Blake threatens to tell Nikau's girlfriend Bella their dirty little secret on Home and Away...

There's no stopping Sienna Blake (played by Rose Riley) on Home and Away.



The model agency boss arrives at the Parata house unannounced, making Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) feel very uncomfortable!



Sienna claims she is back in the Bay to visit photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) in the hospital and to see Emmett and Bella Nixon's (Courtney Miller) photo exhibition at Salt.



However, Nikau remains on edge that scheming Sienna will spill the beans about the two of them hooking-up behind the back of Nikau's girlfriend Bella.



As Nikau's guilty conscience gets the better of him, he confesses ALL to his uncle Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)...



Tane is shocked by Nikau's betrayal of Bella and advises him to come clean about what he's done before Sienna does.



But Sienna has other ideas and decides to use Nikau's dirty little secret to BLACKMAIL him!

Sienna blackmails Nikau over their dirty little secret on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) visits the burnt-out wreckage of the food truck business he ran with his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



While Chloe is recovering in hospital after being caught in the explosion, angry Ryder remains convinced it was restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) who was behind the blast.



Ryder's SHOCK accusation has sent Mac into another emotional spiral.



She's convinced it's karma for all her recent bad behaviour and considers leaving Summer Bay!



Can Mac's brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) talk her out of running and away?



Mac swears she is innocent.



But if she wasn't behind the explosion, then WHO was?

Ryder remains convinced that Mackenzie is to blame for the explosion on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie is shocked after being accused of sabotage and considers leaving the Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is touched when her brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) gives her nephew Ryder some life advice in the aftermath of the explosion.



Roo is determined to give Kieran another chance despite all the drama he caused in the past.



However, Roo is stopped in her tracks when Kieran says he doesn't want there to be any more secrets between them.



He has a confession to make...

Kieran has something to confess to Roo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

