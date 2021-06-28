'Home and Away' spoilers: Sienna Blake pressures Nikau Parata

Sienna Blake puts pressure on Nikau to lose weight before his next photoshoot on Home and Away.

Sienna Blake (played by guest star Rose Riley) reckons Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is the next BIG thing on Home and Away.



But model agency boss Sienna expects her models to do whatever it takes to book the best jobs and soon she is visiting the Bay with some good news for Nikau - she has booked him a photo shoot for next week.



However, when Sienna shows Nikau photos of a bunch of muscular male models, she seems to be suggesting that he should eat LESS and exercise MORE.



As Nikau's body insecurities kick in again, will he start to follow Sienna's unhealthy advice?

Nikau is under pressure from model agency boss Sienna on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Christian Green (Ditch Davey) continues to make a connection with patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy).



Christian confides in injured skydiver Rachel about his own near-death experience and believes he survived as he was destined to save Rachel's life after her skydiving accident.



Rachel certainly believes she'd be dead right now if Christian hadn't made that last-minute decision to go skydiving on his wedding day. Unfortunately, Christian's growing friendship with Rachel just leaves his fiancee Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) feeling even more alone and abandoned.

Christian and patient Rachel have a heart-to-heart on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is excited and nervous since he is starting work at the gym.



But his first shift at the gym doesn't go quite as planned, when his bored girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) keeps dropping in to distract Tane!



Ziggy is still jobless so decides to hang around the gym instead, however, gym boss Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) soon shuts Ziggy down with some friendly advice to stop hassling the staff!

Gym boss Mia steps in when Ziggy keeps distracting new employee Tane on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

