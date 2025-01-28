Home and Away spoilers: Someone is very angry with Bree!
Airs Thursday 6 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is feeling more positive after seeking professional help for her mental health on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bree's professional reputation has been on the line since the doctor's actions led to Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) having a near-death experience at Northern District Hospital!
However, just as Bree is feeling carefree and loved-up with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), she gets an unexpected visitor...
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is back in Summer Bay and demands to know what the hell happened at the hospital with her dad Alf!
There is no excuse for such negligence and Bree has some serious explaining to do!
Are Bree's troubles about to begin all over again with Roo on the rampage and looking for justice?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) denies that he has a crush on Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).
But Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) remains suspicious that there could be something brewing between the housemates!
However, since recovering addict Abigail also happens to be Mali's employee at the surf shop, it could be a BAD idea for the two to get romantically involved?
Will things stay platonic between Mali and Abigail for the moment?
Beach lifeguard Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is determined to get her turn driving the beach patrol buggy.
However, Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) doesn't seem keen to let Dana get behind the steering wheel.
Why not?
Dana becomes suspicious when she realises all the male lifeguards are already allowed to drive the beach buggy.
Is John discriminating against Dana because she's a female driver?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
