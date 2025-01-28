Home and Away spoilers: Someone is very angry with Bree!

Will Bree manage to talk her way out of trouble when angry Roo demands answers about what happened to Alf on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is feeling more positive after seeking professional help for her mental health on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree's professional reputation has been on the line since the doctor's actions led to Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) having a near-death experience at Northern District Hospital!



However, just as Bree is feeling carefree and loved-up with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), she gets an unexpected visitor...

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is back in Summer Bay and demands to know what the hell happened at the hospital with her dad Alf!



There is no excuse for such negligence and Bree has some serious explaining to do!



Are Bree's troubles about to begin all over again with Roo on the rampage and looking for justice?

Bree and Remi are all loved-up again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) denies that he has a crush on Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).



But Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) remains suspicious that there could be something brewing between the housemates!



However, since recovering addict Abigail also happens to be Mali's employee at the surf shop, it could be a BAD idea for the two to get romantically involved?



Will things stay platonic between Mali and Abigail for the moment?

Has Abigail caught the eyes of her surf shop boss Mali on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Beach lifeguard Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is determined to get her turn driving the beach patrol buggy.



However, Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) doesn't seem keen to let Dana get behind the steering wheel.



Why not?



Dana becomes suspicious when she realises all the male lifeguards are already allowed to drive the beach buggy.



Is John discriminating against Dana because she's a female driver?

Why won't Surf Club boss John let Dana drive the beach buggy on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5