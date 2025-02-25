Home and Away spoilers: Something is seriously WRONG with Harper and Tane's baby...
Airs Monday 3 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are alarmed to find out there's something seriously wrong with their unborn baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After pregnant Harper's latest ultrasound, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) explains the baby has a small cyst on his lung putting pressure on his organs.
Worst case scenario, it could cause foetal heart failure...
Levi tells Harper that she could have surgery to correct the issue.
But there is a risk she could go into premature labour...
Suddenly, the couple are at a crossroads as they face making a decision that could have life-threatening consequences...
Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) body confidence has been knocked since seeing the airbrushed posters for Manta Ray Boards.
Board shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) announces he is cancelling the promotional campaign.
He doesn't want anything to do with the company that altered Kirby's images and then tried to charge him for the photo corrections.
But the damage is already done...
During a surf lesson on the beach, instructor Kirby snaps when she notices a student video recording the class on his phone.
Suddenly in a spin, Kirby storms off the beach and stuns Mali by QUITTING her job at the board shop!
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Justin Morgan (James Stewart), John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are trying to keep the new Bait Shop build a secret from Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher).
But is Alf already onto them?
Marilyn becomes suspicious that Alf may know more than he is letting on!
So it's time for Maz to keep a close eye on Mr Stewart and throw him off the scent!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
