Home and Away spoilers: Tane is HAUNTED by Felicity...
Airs Thursday 3 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) in denial about what has happened to his ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Gym boss Tane is going about business as usual at Summer Bay Fit with the help of his newest employee, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
But while on the beach, Tane looks in the direction of the lighthouse up on Stewart's Point.
He is haunted by the memory of the day that he proposed to Felicity beside the lighthouse in front of friends and family...
Perri, who has just received an official diagnosis of dyslexia, is confused when Tane suddenly loses interest in their conversation.
Has Perri done something wrong?
Unfortunately, Perri is unaware that Tane has just lost the love of his life and is spiralling into grief and anger...
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) shows his surf shop co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), his finished artwork.
Mali thanks Kirby for pushing him out of his comfort zone.
But Kirby now has even BIGGER plans to introduce the world to Mali's artistic talents...
She wants him to enter an art competition that has a grand prize of $15,000 up for grabs!
Kirby has already filled out most of the entry form for him.
However, Mali doesn't share Kirby's enthusiasm.
WHAT is the real reason behind Mali's hesitation to go public with his artwork?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
