Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata proposes to girlfriend Felicity!
Airs Monday 14 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) gets ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane takes a curious Felicity up the lighthouse stairs, where she is touched to see Tane has set-up a champagne picnic for them, overlooking the view.
It's the same place where Felicity first told Tane that she loved him!
Just as Felicity is getting caught-up in the moment, Lyrik unexpectedly appear on the scene and the band start to perform an original accoustic love song!
WHAT is going on?
Tane gets down on one knee and pops the question to a surprised Felicity!
In front of her friends and family, Felicity becomes totally overwhelmed and rushes off without giving Tane an answer!
Does Felicity REJECT Tane's marriage proposal?
Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) reluctantly joins her Lyrik band mates to perform at the BIG proposal.
But things are not good between her and Felicity, after their falling out over Eden's involvement with Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).
Eden is caught offguard when Cash questions whether she has real feelings for him.
He thought they were just hooking-up and having fun.
Eden puts on a brave face and assures Cash that she doesn't do feelings.
But secretly she is furious when she realises WHO has betrayed her trust and spilled the beans to Cash about her romantic feelings...
At the Diner, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is devastated to discover that her secret long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan), has left Summer Bay.
Marilyn is furious when she finds out that Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) confronted Heather at the Caravan Park.
Marilyn blames Leah for causing Heather to leave town.
Has Marilyn missed out on her second chance to reconnect with the daughter she abandoned all those years ago?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
