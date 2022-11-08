Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata proposes to girlfriend Felicity!

Tane Parata gets down on bended knee... but will girlfriend Felicity say "Yes!" on today's episode of Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) gets ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane takes a curious Felicity up the lighthouse stairs, where she is touched to see Tane has set-up a champagne picnic for them, overlooking the view.



It's the same place where Felicity first told Tane that she loved him!



Just as Felicity is getting caught-up in the moment, Lyrik unexpectedly appear on the scene and the band start to perform an original accoustic love song!



WHAT is going on?



Tane gets down on one knee and pops the question to a surprised Felicity!



In front of her friends and family, Felicity becomes totally overwhelmed and rushes off without giving Tane an answer!



Does Felicity REJECT Tane's marriage proposal?

Felicity is taken by surprise by Tane's marriage proposal on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lyrik perform as Tane pops the question to Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) reluctantly joins her Lyrik band mates to perform at the BIG proposal.



But things are not good between her and Felicity, after their falling out over Eden's involvement with Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



Eden is caught offguard when Cash questions whether she has real feelings for him.



He thought they were just hooking-up and having fun.



Eden puts on a brave face and assures Cash that she doesn't do feelings.



But secretly she is furious when she realises WHO has betrayed her trust and spilled the beans to Cash about her romantic feelings...

Eden feels betrayed by band mate Remi on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Diner, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is devastated to discover that her secret long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan), has left Summer Bay.



Marilyn is furious when she finds out that Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) confronted Heather at the Caravan Park.



Marilyn blames Leah for causing Heather to leave town.



Has Marilyn missed out on her second chance to reconnect with the daughter she abandoned all those years ago?

Marilyn discovers Heather has left Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5