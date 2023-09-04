Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata makes a SHOCK discovery!

WHAT does Tane Parata find out about his wife Felicity on today's episode of Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) still wants to get the Police involved to help deal with the blackmailer who has targetted his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Felicity is determined to handle the matter herself.



She does not want to run the risk of the blackmailer releasing video footage from the night of her sexual assault...



So she has secretly borrowed money from her unsuspecting cop brother, Cash, to pay off the blackmailer!



Unfortunately, Tane overhears a conversation between Felicity and Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), about the money she has borrowed.



Tane immediately puts two and two together and realises the money is to pay-off her tormenter!



Tane warns Felicity she's playing a dangerous game.



The blackmailer can demand MORE money anytime he wants.



Sure enough, Felicity soon receives another text message.



The blackmailer now wants $20,000 in exchange for his silence!



Now WHAT will the couple do?

Felicity receives another demand from the blackmailer on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) calls an urgent band meeting to reveal he's found a replacement venue for the launch of Lyrik's debut album.



The only catch is, the booking is for TONIGHT!



But rather than be super-excited about the news, the band immediately start squabbling!



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) reckon it's not enough notice to get the album launch organised.



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) doesn't want to do a band Q&A session at the launch.



While lead singer, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), worries that the finished album doesn't even have a title yet!



Can the band get it together?

Justin has some exciting news for Lyrik on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) feels bad after she questioned Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) about her true feelings for long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Irene had hoped that Marilyn knows her a bit better after all these years!



Marilyn decides to try and make things up to Irene and invites her for a nice pamper night.



But is well meaning Marilyn about to make the situation worse?

Marilyn tries to make amends with Irene on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5