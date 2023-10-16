Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata wants to LEAVE the Bay!

Tane Parata has a plan for him and wife Felicity to leave Summer Bay and move to New Zealand on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has a plan for the future on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



He's had an idea for him and wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to buy a plot of land to live on in New Zealand!



Tane has clearly already thought the whole thing through.

But they'll need to make a decision fast as there's already a plot of land available to buy within their price range!



Felicity knows how much New Zealand and family means to Tane.



But is she ready to pack her bags and leave her life in Summer Bay behind?

Will Felicity agree to pack-up and move to New Zealand with Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After another failed attempt to reconnect with her ex-bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decides to focus on the launch of her solo career.



She wants everything to run perfectly.

However, Kirby's new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), seems to be taking charge of everything.



And she is not impressed when her own idea for an album photoshoot are rejected by the record label.



Downloading to her former band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Kirby admits that Forrest and the record label may have a very different vision for her solo career.



WHAT advice will Justin have for Kirby as she attempts to navigate life after Lyrik?

Justin has some career advice for Kirby on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) faces a dilemma after accidentally discovering she has been harbouring fugitive, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).



After interrogating both Dana and her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Irene must decide what to do.



But there's a SHOCK turn of events when dodgy Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) and another corrupt cop, Detective Fletcher (James Biasetto) barge into the house!



They are there to make an ARREST!

Cash receives some alarming news on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

