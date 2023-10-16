Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata wants to LEAVE the Bay!
Airs Friday 27 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has a plan for the future on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
He's had an idea for him and wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to buy a plot of land to live on in New Zealand!
Tane has clearly already thought the whole thing through.
But they'll need to make a decision fast as there's already a plot of land available to buy within their price range!
Felicity knows how much New Zealand and family means to Tane.
But is she ready to pack her bags and leave her life in Summer Bay behind?
After another failed attempt to reconnect with her ex-bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decides to focus on the launch of her solo career.
She wants everything to run perfectly.
However, Kirby's new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), seems to be taking charge of everything.
And she is not impressed when her own idea for an album photoshoot are rejected by the record label.
Downloading to her former band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Kirby admits that Forrest and the record label may have a very different vision for her solo career.
WHAT advice will Justin have for Kirby as she attempts to navigate life after Lyrik?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) faces a dilemma after accidentally discovering she has been harbouring fugitive, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).
After interrogating both Dana and her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Irene must decide what to do.
But there's a SHOCK turn of events when dodgy Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) and another corrupt cop, Detective Fletcher (James Biasetto) barge into the house!
They are there to make an ARREST!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.