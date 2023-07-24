Home and Away spoilers: The bomb EXPLODES!

Is this the end for someone in Summer Bay when the bomb explodes on Home and Away?

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) has made an enemy of Stunning Organics on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Marilyn has been posting social media accusations about the corrupt cosmetics company and its CEO.



But she's been receiving threats from someone associated with the company.



Marilyn has been warned to retract her accusations... or else!



After receiving a final delivery of products from Stunning Organics, Marilyn is convinced her association with the company is almost over.



But little does she know that the box contains a bomb!



Someone intends to shutdown Marilyn... PERMANENTLY!



Unfortunately, Marilyn's ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), and friend Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) decide to do Marilyn a favour by taking the box to dump at the rubbish tip, where it belongs.



But when Marilyn receives another text message warning, she's horrified to discover that John and Roo have driven off with a bomb in the back of the van!



Can Marilyn warn John and Roo about the DANGER... before the bomb goes KA-BOOM!

Marilyn discovers the terrible truth about the bomb on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is struggling to come to terms with what happened during the Battle Of The Bands.



Felicity has sworn her best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) to secrecy.



Felicity doesn't want her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), to find out what happened after her drink was spiked...



Cash has always warned Felicity to be careful, not to leave her drink unattended etc.



She fears she'll somehow be blamed for what has happened.



But since Eden is in a relationship with Cash, keeping the truth from him proves tricky.



Cash starts to sense that something serious is troubling his girlfriend, Eden.



Feeling under pressure, will Eden break Felicity's confidence and reveal the terrible truth about Felicity's sexual assault?

Will Felicity tell Cash the truth about what happened to her on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5