'Home and Away' spoilers: The truth about Chloe Anderson and Theo is EXPOSED...

What exactly did happen between Chloe Anderson and Theo on the night of Ryder's birthday party on Home and Away?

Did Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) CHEAT on her boyfriend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) on Home and Away?



Theo seems to be claiming that he and Chloe got passionate on the beach when he walked her home on the night of Ryder's birthday party.



So that was BEFORE Chloe and Ryder broke-up!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Ryder and Chloe decide to keep the news of their break-up quiet for the moment.



However, it all threatens to kick-off when Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) admits to his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) that Chloe may have cheated on Ryder with Theo.



Bella is not exactly Chloe's biggest fan.



So she hates seeing Ryder think that he is the one who messed-up their relationship.



Will Bella expose Chloe and Theo's secret?

Will Ziggy SACK lazy Theo from the garage on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has got her hands full with lazy employee, Theo at the garage.



Theo still seems to be spending more time scrolling through his social media than actually doing any work.



Ziggy entrusts Theo with the task of calling a client to notify him of the cost to get his car fixed.



But later she is in for a shock when she discovers Theo has ripped-off the customer by charging an extra $200!



Surely, Theo's job at the garage will be very short-lived?

Roo has been left fearing the worst for her mum Martha after the toxic chemical attack on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) tries to encourage her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) to take a break.



Alf hasn't left his wife Martha's (Belinda Giblin) hospital bedside since she took a turn for the worse after the toxic chemical attack.



Martha's life is still on the line as she remains in ICU.



Roo and Alf both try to stay positive about the situation.



But it's not looking good for Martha...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR