Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos discovers a SECRET about ex-girlfriend Kirby!
Airs Friday 8 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) discovers a SURPRISE SECRET about his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The relationship has soured between Lyrik bandmates, Theo and Kirby, since their break-up.
Unfortunately, Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), haven't exactly helped the situation!
As the date of Lyrik's album launch gets nearer, Theo heads down to the beach for a surf.
But he's in for a SHOCK when he sees Kirby out surfboarding too!
She's pretty good!
How come Theo never knew Kirby could surf while they were still together?
But unknown to Theo, Kirby hasn't hit the waves in ages.
She confides in friend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), about an alarming event in the past that has left her scared to get back on her board again...
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) seems a bit down-in-the-dumps after the news that long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), is moving out of her beach house and back into his own place.
Irene enjoyed John's company while he was recovering from his recent health scare.
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) decides to try and get to the bottom of Irene's mood.
During a walk on the beach, Irene opens up to Marilyn about why she's feeling a bit down.
Now that John is going, could it be that Irene is worried about being lonely?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.