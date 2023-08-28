Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos discovers a SECRET about ex-girlfriend Kirby!

Theo Poulos finds out a SECRET FROM THE PAST about his ex-girlfriend Kirby on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) discovers a SURPRISE SECRET about his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The relationship has soured between Lyrik bandmates, Theo and Kirby, since their break-up.



Unfortunately, Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), haven't exactly helped the situation!



As the date of Lyrik's album launch gets nearer, Theo heads down to the beach for a surf.



But he's in for a SHOCK when he sees Kirby out surfboarding too!



She's pretty good!



How come Theo never knew Kirby could surf while they were still together?



But unknown to Theo, Kirby hasn't hit the waves in ages.



She confides in friend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), about an alarming event in the past that has left her scared to get back on her board again...

Theo discovers an unexpected SECRET about his ex-girlfriend Kirby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) seems a bit down-in-the-dumps after the news that long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), is moving out of her beach house and back into his own place.



Irene enjoyed John's company while he was recovering from his recent health scare.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) decides to try and get to the bottom of Irene's mood.



During a walk on the beach, Irene opens up to Marilyn about why she's feeling a bit down.



Now that John is going, could it be that Irene is worried about being lonely?

Irene confides in Marilyn on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5