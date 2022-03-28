Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos reveals SHOCK family secret...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 5 April 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has been sentenced to community service after his theft of a Surf Club patrol vehicle on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo arrives for his first session of community service.
However, it's not long before a rebellious young woman in the group tries to tempt Theo into breaking the rules!
Is Theo about to land himself in even more trouble?
Meanwhile, Theo is thrown into a spin when he discovers his community service documents have been sent to his parents' address.
It's only a matter of time before Theo's dad, Dimitri discovers the lad now has a criminal record.
Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) wonders why Theo is so afraid of his dad finding out what he has been up to in Summer Bay.
But John is in for a SHOCK when Theo reveals a dark family secret...
Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) has a difficult dilemma.
The hospital doctor wants to help his ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) with her PTSD... but she's not making things easy.
Logan has made contact with a military psychologist friend who could help Neve.
But the ex-army medic could still be facing a minimum of seven years in prison for running off and deserting the military!
Logan starts to run out of patience with Neve and warns her to give herself up to the military authorites.
Or else, HE will report her!
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are on shaky ground, after he rejected her invitation for them to live together.
Cash feels like he would be abandoning his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), if he moved in with Jasmine.
But that is super-weird, since Felicity is a grown woman and seems to have dealt with a lot of her heavy issues now.
John has some man-to-man advice for policeman, Cash.
When a woman says that everything is "fine", it pretty much means there is a problem!
John reckons Cash should apologise for his hasty rejection of Jasmine's idea if he wants their relationship to get back on track.
So Cash approaches Jasmine with the intention to make things right.
But will he find Jasmine in an understanding mood, ready to forgive and forget?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
