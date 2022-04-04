Home and Away spoilers: Time is running out for Ari Parata...

It's not looking good for Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ari has been rushed into hospital from the police remand centre, after being struck by terrible stomach pains.



Hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) has now diagnosed that Ari has a form of cancer that has spread through his body...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the Parata family are in disbelief over Ari's decision not to have the surgery that could possibly prolong his life.



How can Ari just give up like this?



Ari defends his decision.



If he's found guilty, after falsely confessing to the murder of Matthew Montgomery, then he'll be facing a life in prison anyway.



Ari declares that if death is just around the corner for him, then he wants to go out on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loves.



Ari's fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne), nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Mia's daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) reel from this terrible turn of events.



How much longer will Ari survive?

The Parata family is devastated after Ari's SHOCK diagnosis on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is keeping his fingers crossed, after attempting to play cupid between his mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) and her boyfriend, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).



But knowing his mum's feisty personality, it will only take Brett to say the wrong thing, for her to kick-off again!



However, when Dean returns to the farmhouse, it seems the plan has worked... a little too well.



Dean doesn't quite know where to look, when he catches Karen half-naked and Brett wearing only a towel!



Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have been hoping to get the farmhouse back to themselves.



But now it looks like Karen and Brett may be settling in and using it as their own personal love nest!



Karen and Brett have a passionate reunion on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

