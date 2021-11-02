'Home and Away' spoilers: Tori Morgan gets MARRIED!

For a while there, it didn't look like medics Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) would ever make it down the aisle on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remember when Christian started acting strangely after a near-death experience and bailed on their first wedding attempt at the LAST MINUTE??



Luckily, the doctors-in-love have moved passed all that silly business and are ready to commit to a new life together in London with Tori's baby daughter Grace.



Although some of Tori's family cannot attend the Big Day, her brother Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has agreed to walk Tori down the aisle in the backyard at the Morgan house.



It's bitter-sweet for Justin since he knows once the wedding is over, Tori and Christian will be saying their goodbyes and flying off to the other side of the world!



As the backyard wedding gets underway, let's hope there are no last-minute surprises to ruin the long-awaited celebrations!

Love is in the air for Jasmine and Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has asked boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to be her plus one to Tori and Christian's wedding.



The policeman even turns on his police sirens so the couple can get to the Morgan house super-quick!



The wedding is already getting underway as Jasmine and Cash make their entrance.



With all the love in the air, Jasmine and Cash's romance is in full bloom.



It doesn't look like the couple will have any trouble taking things to the next level in the bedroom!

Will Ari and Mia become the new owners of Summer Bay Fit on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are still nervous about the deal going through for them to buy Summer Bay Fit from current gym owner Jasmine.



Especially since they have used money from a previous armed robbery to buy the business!



Mia is on edge as they wait for a call from their solicitor to reveal whether it's a done deal.



Will Ari and Mia officially become the new owners of the gym?

