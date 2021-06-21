'Home and Away' spoilers: WHAT does Allegra give Nikau Parata?
Airs Friday 2 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has got his modelling career off to a flying start on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But he is about to get a lesson in the dark side of the modelling industry.
Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) warns Nikau about the brutal side of modelling and the constant pressures about body image. Nikau is alarmed when Allegra gives him a bottle of appetite suppressants and insists they work and keep the weight off.
Will Nikau be tempted to take them?
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in need of a new job.
Ziggy unexpectedly got SACKED by garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart), whose erratic behaviour is giving everyone cause for concern. But finding a new opportunity as a garage mechanic may be easier said than done!
However, in the meantime, things start looking up for Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), who is also seeking employment. New gym manager Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) finds Tane's post-it note job application at the gym. Remember he was applying for the same job as Mia at the time?
Mia drops a hint that Tane should get in touch with the gym manager if he's interested in a job! Will Tane officially apply?
Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) opens up to Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) about his short-lived relationship with conwoman Susie McAllister.
John and Stephen have plenty in common since they were both duped by the fake estate agent, but with a private investigator on the case, hopefully, it won't be long before scheming Susie is brought to justice!
However, there's a BIG surprise in store for John when he receives an unexpected text message... from Susie!
