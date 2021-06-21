'Home and Away' spoilers: WHAT does Allegra give Nikau Parata?

Nikau Parata discovers the dark side of the modelling industry when model Allegra gives him some appetite suppressant pills to use on Home and Away.

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has got his modelling career off to a flying start on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But he is about to get a lesson in the dark side of the modelling industry.



Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) warns Nikau about the brutal side of modelling and the constant pressures about body image. Nikau is alarmed when Allegra gives him a bottle of appetite suppressants and insists they work and keep the weight off.



Will Nikau be tempted to take them?

Nikau and Allegra caused a commotion when they kissed on camera during a photoshoot on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in need of a new job.



Ziggy unexpectedly got SACKED by garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart), whose erratic behaviour is giving everyone cause for concern. But finding a new opportunity as a garage mechanic may be easier said than done!



However, in the meantime, things start looking up for Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), who is also seeking employment. New gym manager Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) finds Tane's post-it note job application at the gym. Remember he was applying for the same job as Mia at the time?



Mia drops a hint that Tane should get in touch with the gym manager if he's interested in a job! Will Tane officially apply?

What's next for Ziggy after being sacked from her job at the garage on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) opens up to Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) about his short-lived relationship with conwoman Susie McAllister.



John and Stephen have plenty in common since they were both duped by the fake estate agent, but with a private investigator on the case, hopefully, it won't be long before scheming Susie is brought to justice!



However, there's a BIG surprise in store for John when he receives an unexpected text message... from Susie!

John is startled when he receives an unexpected text message from conwoman Susie on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

