Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Levi's SECRET?

It's almost time for Dr Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) to return to the city on Home and Away.

Levi's patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), slowly seems to be on the mend after some heart attack scares and EMERGENCY surgery.

However, things took an unexpected turn between doctor and patient after the Salt By The Sea charity fundraiser.

When Levi took Mackenzie back to Northern District Hospital, she decided to seize the moment and KISS the dishy doc!



Mackenzie is now unsure where she stands with Levi.



Despite the obvious attraction between them, Levi makes it clear that he has professional boundaries.

So what happened between them cannot happen again!



But is there another reason that Levi is suddenly pushing Mackenzie away?



As the doctor prepares to hit the road for his return to the city, he speaks with a MYSTERY woman on the phone.



He lets her know that he will be coming home soon...



Is Levi keeping a SECRET from those around him?

Is it on... or OFF between Levi and Mackenzie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) feels heartbroken and confused by his girlfriend Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) decision to stay away from him.



Justin has been counting the days until Leah's return from the mental health clinic in the city.



But it seems that Leah doesn't consider herself fully recovered yet.



She has a dreaded fear that history could repeat itself...



After all, the last time Leah's paranoid and anxiety got the better of her, she threatened Justin with a knife!



So for now, Leah is keeping her distance and staying with friends Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Does Leah actually still want to save their relationship?



Or has she already decided she is ready to move on from Justin?

Is there still hope for Justin and Leah on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

