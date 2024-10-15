Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Xander's plan?

Xander wants to buy out Cash and go into partnership with Mackenzie at Salt on Home and Away!

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is caught-in-the-middle of the awkward working relationship between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash is now co-owner of Salt after the death of his sister, Felicity.



But the copper clearly doesn't know a whole lot about running a restaurant and is getting on Mackenzie's nerves!



Mackenzie is fed-up and decides to leave Salt in barman Xander's capable hands.



Xander attempts to stop Cash from meddling with the order of things.



But then Xander is struck by inspiration...



WHAT if he offers to buy out Cash's share of the business so that he and Mackenzie can become business partners?



Will Cash go for the idea, given that he has already made it clear that he is not backing away from Felicity's legacy?



Meanwhile, there's even more tension in the air when Cash's now ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), arrives for her shift at Salt.



How are these two going to navigate being co-workers?

Eden clashes with her ex-fiance Cash at Salt on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is almost fully recovered from her drugs withdrawal.



But what's next for the younger Fowler sibling?



Big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) wants to keep a close eye on his sister.



So he invites her to move into the farmhouse with him and girlfriend, Mackenzie.



The only thing is, Levi has yet to actually ask Mackenzie if she's cool with the arrangement!



Plus, for some reason Abigail is not exactly thrilled about being in the same orbit as Eden and Levi's friend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



WHAT has Abigail got against Remi?

WHY doesn't Abigail like Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

