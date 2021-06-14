'Home and Away' spoilers: WHAT shocks Ziggy Astoni?

Ziggy Astoni is SHOCKED when she witnesses her boss Justin flip into a rage outside the garage on Home and Away.

Is Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) about to discover the truth about Justin Morgan’s (James Stewart) painkiller addiction on Home and Away? (Channel 5, 6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Ziggy is puzzled by garage boss Justin’s strange behaviour.

Little does mechanic Ziggy know but Justin is in a desperate state after running out of painkillers.

In the garage office, Justin starts phoning different medical practices in the area, trying to get more pills prescribed.

After hassling every local doctor in the phonebook, Justin is at his wit’s end and Ziggy is shocked as Justin flies into a rage outside the garage.

Justin secretly tries to score more painkillers on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, builder Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is ready to return to work.

Ari’s younger brother Tane (Ethan Browne) has been covering his shifts at the work site while Ari was recovering from a hit and run.

But when Ari gets back on site, he quickly discovers Tane has been pulling pranks while he has been gone.

Ari’s workmates now have all kinds of embarassing dirt on him thanks to Tane’s mischief making!

Ari vows payback on unsuspecting Tane, but the question is, what exactly does he have planned?

Ari secretly plots payback on his brother Tane on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Ziggy is in a spin when she discovers her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has done a runner from the Bay.

Ziggy fears Dean has gone into another meltdown after finding out that she and Tane have now moved in together.

Ziggy lays the blame with Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) who accidentally spilled the beans, but WHERE is Dean?

Dean was last seen packing a bag and leaving the Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR