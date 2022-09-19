Home and Away spoilers: WHO blames Rose Delaney for Cash's crisis?

Rose Delaney continues to feel the heat after all that biker gang drama on Home and Away...

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is still feeling shaken after her encounter with police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), at the hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash wants answers about what happened on the day he got SHOT during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.



But the case is still under investigation, so Rose cannot yet reveal the full facts.



However, that is no excuse as far as Cash's protective sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is concerned.



After Felicity visits Cash in hospital and becomes afraid her brother is on the verge of having a nervous breakdown, she storms over to Rose's apartment...



Rose is left reeling after a furious Felicity makes it clear that she holds the policewoman responsible for Cash's current crisis!

At Northern District Hospital, Cash continues to struggle with the realisation he was responsible for the death of another man.



But there could be hope on the horizon, after Rose breaks protocol to bring Cash the police file on his shooting.



The file contains a testimony from a witness about the confrontation between Cash and biker gang leader, Marty.



But WHAT happened?



Did Cash shoot Marty dead in self-defence?



Will the revelations in the police file be enough to absolve Cash of his guilt and inner turmoil?

Elsewhere, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is trying to support his vulnerable girlfriend, Felicity, while worrying about his reputation in the community.



Tane and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), have been the target of town gossip over their involvement with the biker gang.



Tane can't completely prove he is innocent, as it would mean revealing that his late brother, Ari, previously stole money from an armed robbery which was then used to buy the local gym.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, someone reaches out and offers to help Tane with his troubles.



But WHO?

