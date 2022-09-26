Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches SECRET LOVERS Theo Poulos and Kirby?
Airs Monday 3 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and his SECRET girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) get an unexpected SURPRISE on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Theo and Kirby secretly meet at the Morgan house for more romantic doings.
Although Theo is getting fed-up with them having to sneak around, Kirby is not yet ready to go public with their romance.
Their Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), have ruled that there are to be no further hook-ups between band members.
Unfortunately, just as Theo and Kirby are starting to get passionate, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) unexpectedly arrives home and catches them out!
Will Justin agree to keep their romance a secret?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has returned to work at Salt.
She is desperate to distract herself from her worries over brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who is still in a fragile mental and physical state after being shot during a confrontation with baddie biker gang leader, Marty.
However, Felicity's co-worker, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), starts to worry that she is taking on too much with Cash still in hospital.
Mackenzie suggests they could hire a temporary staff member to cover Felicity's workload at the bar/restaurant in the meantime.
But Mackenzie's attempt to help leaves Felicity worried that she is letting down their business.
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) appears to be spooked when Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) asks if they have ever met before.
Marilyn seems so familiar!
Marilyn is quick to avoid any further conversation with Heather but remains uneasy about the newcomer's interest in her.
Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) offers her latest tutor student, Heather, a place to stay at the Caravan Park, after discovering that the wannabe law student had to sleep rough in her car.
Heather wastes no time in making herself at home in Summer Bay.
And she quickly sets her sights on one of the Bay's newly single guys.
WHO does Heather hook-up with?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
