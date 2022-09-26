Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches SECRET LOVERS Theo Poulos and Kirby?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and his SECRET girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) get an unexpected SURPRISE on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo and Kirby secretly meet at the Morgan house for more romantic doings.



Although Theo is getting fed-up with them having to sneak around, Kirby is not yet ready to go public with their romance.



Their Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), have ruled that there are to be no further hook-ups between band members.



Unfortunately, just as Theo and Kirby are starting to get passionate, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) unexpectedly arrives home and catches them out!



Will Justin agree to keep their romance a secret?

Will Felicity agree to take some time-out from Salt on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has returned to work at Salt.



She is desperate to distract herself from her worries over brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who is still in a fragile mental and physical state after being shot during a confrontation with baddie biker gang leader, Marty.



However, Felicity's co-worker, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), starts to worry that she is taking on too much with Cash still in hospital.



Mackenzie suggests they could hire a temporary staff member to cover Felicity's workload at the bar/restaurant in the meantime.



But Mackenzie's attempt to help leaves Felicity worried that she is letting down their business.

Marilyn has a spooky feeling about Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) appears to be spooked when Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) asks if they have ever met before.



Marilyn seems so familiar!



Marilyn is quick to avoid any further conversation with Heather but remains uneasy about the newcomer's interest in her.



Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) offers her latest tutor student, Heather, a place to stay at the Caravan Park, after discovering that the wannabe law student had to sleep rough in her car.



Heather wastes no time in making herself at home in Summer Bay.



And she quickly sets her sights on one of the Bay's newly single guys.



WHO does Heather hook-up with?

Is there a MYSTERY connection between Heather and Marilyn on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5