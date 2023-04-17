Home and Away spoilers: WHO discovers Ava Gilbert's SECRET?

Ava Gilbert is finally exposed as Theo's obsessed fan stalker on Home and Away...

Ever since Ava Gilbert (played by Annabel Wolfe) returned to Summer Bay, her family has been unaware that the teenager is hiding a SECRET on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ava is obsessed with Lyrik singer-songwriter, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), and has secretly been stalking him online for weeks...



After rebelling against her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), and sneaking out of the house, Ava returns.



Playing out her fantasies, Ava snaps a sultry photo of herself in Theo's bed, wearing his shirt!



But her fun is disrupted when SOMEONE unexpectedly enters the Morgan house and catches Ava in Theo's bedroom!



WHO catches out Ava?

Theo remains clueless about Ava's true feelings for him on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) seems to be the only person to notice that Ava has more than just a harmless teenage crush on Theo.



Kirby is fed-up with Ava's bratty behaviour.



Especially since Kirby and Theo's date night was ruined after Ava went ''missing'' and her worried dad, Justin, sent out a search party.



Kirby confronts Ava about her crush on Theo.



But she's in for a surprise, when Ava SNAPS back and warns Kirby that her days of being Theo's girlfriend are numbered!



Shocked by Ava's threat, Kirby decides to do some detective work and soon makes a SHOCK discovery...

It looks like Ava's secret is OUT!

Things HOT up between Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) again at the Caravan Park.



But the couple's steamy sleep-in is interrupted by LOUD knocking on the caravan door.



Is it Caravan Park owner, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), bring Mali some fresh towels?



Or someone else?

