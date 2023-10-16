Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden Fowler write a REVENGE song about?
Airs Wednesday 25 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
The friendship is over between Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) and former Lyrik bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eden is unwilling to forgive Kirby's "betrayal" for quitting the band to launch a solo career.
The band's frontman, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), has also left Lyrik, leaving Eden and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) to consider their future as a duo.
While Kirby is basking in the limelight after the OFFICIAL announcement of her solo career, Remi and Eden decide it's time for them to focus on their own music career.
The duo decide to attempt to write some new songs to perform.
After an alcohol boost, Eden channels her inner Taylor Swift and pens a song in which she directs her anger at Kirby!
Will the finished song be like Bad Blood, but Lyrik style!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has been left reeling by Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) angry outburst.
Roo has made it clear that she blames former brand ambassador Marilyn for what happened with the corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.
Roo may have returned to Summer Bay but she is still in recovery after being caught in THAT bomb blast.
Marilyn is mortified, especially when Roo decides she needs a PERMANENT break from her!
WHAT will Marilyn do now?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) continues on her emotional journey.
After a visit to see her mum, Rose now better understands why Yvette had to walk away from Rose's birth dad, Samuel Edwards, when she realised she was pregnant.
With things getting back on track between her and brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), Rose decides it's time for another trip to see Samuel.
But this time there's someone she wants to invite along with her.
WHO?
