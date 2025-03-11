Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden share a surprise kiss with?
Airs Friday 21 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been keeping an anxious vigil beside the hospital bed of Tim Russell (George Pullar) since he was attacked on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) remains in the frame as the prime suspect for the attack on love-rival Tim.
However, copper Cash know remembers the truth about what really happened that night and WHO attacked Tim...
Eden still believes her ex-fiance Cash is innocent despite all the recent bad blood between them.
But she remains at odds with band bestie Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), whose eyewitness statement to the Police lead to Cash's arrest.
So, how will Eden react when Remi approaches her about his plans to move to the city with the rest of Lyrik?
Meanwhile, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and Cash's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), are trying to clear his name.
But they are thrown into a spin when they find out Cash has agreed to take the blame for the crime in order to get the real culprit, unhinged Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), to stay away from Eden!
Eden remains all mixed-up over the two men in her life.
Just as Tim starts to wake from his coma, Eden finds herself drawn back into Cash's arms...
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is ready for a fight with Contact Agency, for using a digitally altered photo of her without permission.
Kirby finds support from her friends at the Diner, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).
They collectively brainstorm ways to move forward with Kirby's fight back against the agency.
Is there a way for them to hold the advertising agency accountable?
