Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Rose Delaney confront?
Airs Wednesday 5 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is still feeling a sense of responsibility for what happened to her police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
So when Rose hears that Cash has been discharged from hospital, the fiesty copper confronts Cash's doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Rose reckons Cash isn't ready to be released after he got shot during a showdown with biker gang leader, Marty.
But Bree stands her ground with hot-headed Rose, and makes it clear that Cash was determined to leave the hospital with or without Bree's approval.
Rose feels rudely cut out of Cash's recovery.
Aren't Rose and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), sort of like family since Cash was in a relationship with their half-sister, Jasmine, until recently?
But Rose is in for another SHOCK when Cash decides to cut her and Xander out of his life so he can finally close the chapter on his break-up with Jasmine.
Reeling from the rejection, Rose starts to wonder whether there's any reason to remain in Summer Bay...
Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) continues to worry about her brother, Cash's mental health.
After finding him with the engagement ring that he bought for Jasmine, Felicity worries that Cash's recovery will suffer a setback.
Cash stubbornly insists on holding onto the ring.
But Felicity pushes him to get rid of the ring so he can finally move on from Jasmine.
Can Cash do it?
Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) clash over Marilyn's attitude towards new-girl-in-town, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan).
Both Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) believe Heather seems like a nice girl who is just down on her luck.
Roo starts to wonder what's going on with Marilyn but refuses to allow her distrust of Heather ruin her new tutoring business.
As things get frosty between the women, Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), lays down the law!
Can Roo and Marilyn settle their differences over Heather?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
