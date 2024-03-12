Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Tane HOOK-UP with?

WHO does Tane end up in the bedroom with on today's episode of Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has started to accept that it's all over between her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But that still doesn't mean she's ready to see her estranged husband get together with another local lady.



So when Felicity accidentally overhears Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) talking about the awkward recent kiss between her and Tane, she's not happy.



Felicity has already warned Harper before to keep her hands OFF Tane!



However, Harper is quick to shut down the situation and makes it clear there is NOTHING going on between her and Tane.



He misread the signals and made a move on her in the moment.



When Tane hears about the tense exchange between Felicity and Harper, he realises he needs to do some damage control.



But Tane is surprised when Felicity doesn't fly into a jealous rage over what happened between him and Harper.



Instead, they share a charged moment which unexpectedly sees them heading into the bedroom together...

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has received some BAD news.



Her dad has been in an accident and now he's on life support...



But she's faced with a dilemma.



Her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is still recovering in hospital after being left for DEAD after a hit-and-run crime.



Can hospital doctor Bree bring herself to abandon Remi during his time of need?



Bree decides to keep her family news from Remi.



Is she worried he will advise her to visit her parents if he finds out?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5