Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Harper a WARNING?

Are Harper and Tane getting too close for comfort on Home and Away?

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) has been a great mate to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since the break-up of his marriage on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, SOMEONE is jealous that the friends could be getting a bit too close for comfort on today's episode of the Aussie soap!



When Tane's now estranged wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), drops off a box of his belongings, she is saddened by his unemotional response.



After everything they have been through together!

But as soon as Harper arrives on the scene, it's a different story as Tane once again confides in the social worker about his family.



Felicity is enraged by the closeness between them and jealously warns Harper to stay away from her husband!

Felicity becomes jealous of Tane's friendship with Harper on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not in a happy mood, since his fiancee Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) postponed their wedding plans.



Leah is still suffering from PTSD after the couple's ordeal at the hands of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



So when Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) wants to bounce ideas off band manager Justin now that Lyrik is making a comeback, he is NOT in the mood!



And when Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) later wants to organise an engagement party for him and Leah, will Justin SNAP?

Justin is not a happy camper on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the workload continues to pile-up at the Surf Club after manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) QUIT, Roo has an idea.



What if she takes over John's job until he comes to his senses?



Unfortunately, Roo's attempt to help backfires when John discovers he has been so easily replaced... and with someone UNQUALIFIED!

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5