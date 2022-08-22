Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Tane Parata warn to leave Summer Bay?

Tane Parata wants to keep his family safe and warns one of 'em to leave Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) remains worried about the threats from the biker gang on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane has confided in his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), about the gang's plan to use the local gym to launder money.



Tane has no choice but to go along with the illegal activity.



Gang leader, Marty (Ben Wood) has made it very clear that they want the money back, that Tane's late brother, Ari and his girlfriend, Mia, stole from them following an armed robbery.



But as Marty's associate, handyman Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), continues to lurk about watching the Parata family, Tane knows he must take action to keep everybody safe.



A desperate Tane offers the bikies more money than what he owes.



But the bikies have BIG plans for the gym... as more than just a laundering business!



After Tex makes a threat against Mia's daughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), Tane tries to convince Chloe that now would be a good time to leave Summer Bay and join Mia in New Zealand!



Chloe demands some answers as to what exactly is going on.



Will Tane reveal the extent of the DANGER?



And can Chloe be convinced to flee the Bay and abandon her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans)?

Tex threatens Chloe's safety on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Australia's Got Talent!



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) auditions to replace departed lead singer, Bob Forsyth, in the band Lyrik.



Theo's audition at Salt draws a crowd, as nobody was expecting garage mechanic Theo to be able to play guitar and sing so well!



But are Theo's musical talents enough to win him a place in the band?



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) champions Theo.



But the rest of the band are still undecided...

Will Theo become the new lead singer of Lyrik on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

