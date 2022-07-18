Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Theo Poulos need some space from?

Theo Poulos can't seem to get any studying done while a certain someone keeps hassling him on Home and Away!

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has kissed and made-up with his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), after family members, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) accidentally derailed the romance on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, could it be that Theo's aunt, Leah, and her fella, Justin, were sort of right about the full-on situation between the young lovers?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo is determined to get going on his latest TAFE assignment, which is due in just a few days.



But he and Chloe are struggling to keep their hands off each other.



And Theo finds himself easily distracted by Chloe.



However, with the pressure mounting over his incomplete assignment, Theo SNAPS at Chloe that he needs some space!



Chloe is hurt and embarassed as Theo storms off...



Uh-oh.



WHAT can Leah and Justin do to try and help Theo and Chloe's situation?

Was Leah right about Chloe spending too much time with Theo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is in a spin after her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) asked her to move into the Parata house.



Commitment-phobic Felicity is not sure that she ready for that!



While she's loved living at the Parata house while Tane recovers from his recent stabbing, she likes having her own space back at the Caravan Park too.



And when Tane and Felicity's news doesn't exactly get the thumbs-up from Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), will Felicity flee back to her caravan as fast as she can?

Will Felicity agree to move in with Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau is not a happy camper.



Everywhere he turns, there are people in love!



It's just a cruel reminder that his girlfriend, Bella Nixon, is away from the Bay and working in New York for the next three months.



Tane later catches Nikau looking-up flights to the Big Apple.



Is Nikau ready to abandon his new official lifeguard job and join Bella in NYC?

Is Nikau planning to join girlfriend Bella in New York on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

