Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Theo Poulos need some space from?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 27 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has kissed and made-up with his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), after family members, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) accidentally derailed the romance on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, could it be that Theo's aunt, Leah, and her fella, Justin, were sort of right about the full-on situation between the young lovers?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo is determined to get going on his latest TAFE assignment, which is due in just a few days.
But he and Chloe are struggling to keep their hands off each other.
And Theo finds himself easily distracted by Chloe.
However, with the pressure mounting over his incomplete assignment, Theo SNAPS at Chloe that he needs some space!
Chloe is hurt and embarassed as Theo storms off...
Uh-oh.
WHAT can Leah and Justin do to try and help Theo and Chloe's situation?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is in a spin after her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) asked her to move into the Parata house.
Commitment-phobic Felicity is not sure that she ready for that!
While she's loved living at the Parata house while Tane recovers from his recent stabbing, she likes having her own space back at the Caravan Park too.
And when Tane and Felicity's news doesn't exactly get the thumbs-up from Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), will Felicity flee back to her caravan as fast as she can?
Nikau is not a happy camper.
Everywhere he turns, there are people in love!
It's just a cruel reminder that his girlfriend, Bella Nixon, is away from the Bay and working in New York for the next three months.
Tane later catches Nikau looking-up flights to the Big Apple.
Is Nikau ready to abandon his new official lifeguard job and join Bella in NYC?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
