Home and Away spoilers: WHO falls into the Parata pool?

KER-SPLASH! Somebody takes an unexpected fall during a Parata family BBQ on Home and Away!

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) decides it's time to officially welcome her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) into the family with a BBQ at the Parata house on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo is slightly reluctant to be around Chloe's protective "brothers", Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Chloe assures Theo that he has got nothing to worry about.



However, little do they know that naughty Nikau is planning to prank Theo...



As the BBQ party gets underway, Theo attempts to make small talk with Tane and Nikau... but doesn't get very far.



As an ice-breaker, Nikau offers to take a group photo by the backyard pool.



Nikau keeps telling Theo to move back... until he's at the edge of the pool.



Will Theo see the funny side after he takes an unexpected dip in the water?

Things have been tense between policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), and his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), since he found out about her involvement with the illegal gambling at restaurant Salt.



But there's a chance for the siblings to kickback and relax when Chloe invites them to the BBQ at the Parata house.



To Felicity's surprise, the normally serious Cash starts to cut loose after a few drinks.



He's determined to prove he can be Fun Cash!



But later that night, after a few drinks too many, Cash calls someone and invites them out for a drink at Salt.



And the lucky lady is NOT Cash's current girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost)...

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is worried about his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).



Ziggy's garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) hasn't heard from her either.

Are Dean and Ziggy's latest troubles worse than he thought?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5