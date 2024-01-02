Home and Away spoilers: WHO finds out Felicity's BIG LIE?

Can Felicity talk her way out of trouble when Mackenzie discovers her secret on Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has given her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), hope after agreeing to start a family with him on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Tane remains unaware that Felicity has no intention of getting pregnant.



She is still secretly taking her birth control pills...



But is Felicity about to get busted?



Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), accidentally finds her SECRET stash of contraceptive pills in the store room at Salt!



It doesn't take Mackenzie long to figure out what Felicity is up to.



Mackenzie is shocked by Felicity's deception.



Felicity tries to explain herself.



But can Mackenzie be convinced to help cover-up the baby lie?

Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) problems with his ex, Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown), remain unresolved.



As long as Zara insists on sticking around in Summer Bay, Mali and his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), won't be able to relax.



Rose warns Mali that it might be time for some tough love with Zara.



But she's not keen on the idea of returning home to Mantaray Point.



Can Mali find a way to make his former "promised wife" see all the ways that she is complicating his life right now?

John Palmer (Shane Withington) remains worried that Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has given-up the fight.



Irene is facing the possibility of being sent to prison for harbouring fugitive Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) at her home.



But Irene still hasn't spoken to her lawyer ahead of her sentencing.



Irene doesn't take well to John's well-meaning advice and sends him packing from the Diner.



However, in private it is clear that Irene is terrified about what could happen with the criminal charges...

