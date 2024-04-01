Home and Away spoilers: WHO has a crush on Xander?

Someone unexpected realises they have a crush on Salt barman Xander on Home and Away!

Unfortunately, it wasn't exactly love at first sight when Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) were set-up on a date by her sister, Dana (Ally Harris) on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Xander and Harper enjoyed spending time together during the Moonlight At Salt event.



But it's clear that barman Xander and social worker Harper are better off as just good friends!



So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper reveals she has joined the dating app Smouldr!



Harper almost immediately matches with a guy who seems sweet.



But she doesn't know what to do next.

Gym boss Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) encourages Harper to just be herself.



So Harper decides to take Tane's advice and arranges a date!



Meanwhile, Xander is trying to brainstorm ideas for the next event at Salt.



Dana leaps in with some suggestions.

Xander and Dana find themselves bonding over their unsuccessful love lives.



When Xander tells Dana that "she's a catch", her heart skips a beat!



Is she suddenly crushing on Xander?

Harper joins a dating app on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has Dana got a crush on Xander on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After spending the night together, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) wants to find out more about Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).



WHY does she use the party pills?



Valerie admits she used to party a lot after her brother Josh died.



The Pills helped her cope with the pressure of it all.



After the high of the night before, Theo asks Valerie to source more pills.

She warns him that this isn't a game.

But Theo assures Valerie he can handle it.



He just wants to have some fun before his TAFE course starts again.



Will Valerie be convinced to pull some strings and score them some more pills?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5