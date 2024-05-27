Home and Away spoilers: WHO is ANNOYED with Dana?
Airs Friday 7 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is determined to prevent any Police charges against her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Dana's attempt to convince Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) not to press charges against both Harper and Rose's own boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), does not go down well.
With her professional and personal life colliding, Rose is feeling under pressure.
She tells her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) about her late-night visit from Dana.
So when Dana later pops into Salt to visit barman Xander, he is not happy that the hospital nurse has been hassling his sister.
Dana stands her ground and makes it clear that Rose is trying to punish people who were just trying to help, after Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) did a runner with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).
However, Xander takes Rose's side and the two friends get into a BIG argument about the right/wrong of the difficult situation.
After Xander walks away from Dana, it suddenly looks like their friendship could be in jeopardy...
Meawhile, Tane has been granted bail but seems to have given up the fight.
Harper and Mali are both standing by Tane but they need to convince him to argue his case.
WHAT made the gym boss decide to snatch abandoned baby Mai from the hospital and then go on the run?
But as far as Tane is concerned, it's all pointless.
He may as well accept that he could be going to prison...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.