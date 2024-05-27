Home and Away spoilers: WHO is ANNOYED with Dana?

WHY do Dana and Xander have a bust-up on today's episode of Home and Away?

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is determined to prevent any Police charges against her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), on Home and Away.



However, Dana's attempt to convince Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) not to press charges against both Harper and Rose's own boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), does not go down well.



With her professional and personal life colliding, Rose is feeling under pressure.



She tells her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) about her late-night visit from Dana.



So when Dana later pops into Salt to visit barman Xander, he is not happy that the hospital nurse has been hassling his sister.



Dana stands her ground and makes it clear that Rose is trying to punish people who were just trying to help, after Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) did a runner with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).



However, Xander takes Rose's side and the two friends get into a BIG argument about the right/wrong of the difficult situation.



After Xander walks away from Dana, it suddenly looks like their friendship could be in jeopardy...

Meawhile, Tane has been granted bail but seems to have given up the fight.



Harper and Mali are both standing by Tane but they need to convince him to argue his case.

WHAT made the gym boss decide to snatch abandoned baby Mai from the hospital and then go on the run?



But as far as Tane is concerned, it's all pointless.



He may as well accept that he could be going to prison...



Has Tane given-up the fight on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

