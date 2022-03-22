Home and Away spoilers: WHO is this SURPRISE arrival?

WHO is the MYSTERY MAN who comes looking for Dean and Karen on today's episode of Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) still hasn't solved the mystery of why his mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) has done a runner from her lover, Brett Maloney on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) were intrigued when they heard how Brett popped the question to Karen.



But now it seems Karen is avoiding Brett completely!



Dean decides to investigate further and secretly steals Brett's contact details from Karen's phone.



Ziggy reckons Dean is playing with fire with his meddling... but it seems he has a plan...



Later that day, Karen is in for a SURPRISE when Dean (Aaron Glenane, who was in the post-apocalyptic series, Snowpiercer) arrives in Summer Bay!



Karen is not impressed when she realises Dean has meddled in her personal life.



And so she takes drastic action to throw Brett off the scent!



WHAT does Karen do?

Karen gets an unexpected visitor on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) hit a steady rhythm during their warrior training camping trip.



Nikau was nervous about following in the footsteps of his late dad, Mikaere.



But with Tane's help, it looks like he is going to find his warrior spirit!



However, an ominous cloud still hangs over them.



Tane reminds Nikau of their purpose for training.



They must now return to Summer Bay and face whatever is in store for family member, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), who remains in police custody after confessing to a MURDER that he did not commit...

Tane and Nikau continue their warrior training on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) remains worried about her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) after snooping through Chloe's secret diary.



Though the diary, and its incriminating evidence, has now been destroyed, Chloe is still feeling the weight of her guilt.



Mia tries to boost Chloe's spirits by getting her involved with her plans to marry Ari behind bars.



But when Chloe continues to blame herself for getting Ari locked-up, Mia reaches out to friend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) for help.



Maybe Bella can be the one to get through to Chloe?

Mia needs Bella's help on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

