Home and Away spoilers: WHO isn't happy about Ziggy and Dean's baby?

SOMEONE isn't happy that there'll soon be a new addition to the Astoni/Thompson family on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick Thompson), had thought that everybody was happy about their baby news on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



WRONG!



When Dean's young son, Jai Simmons (River Jarvis), visits Summer Bay again, it soon becomes clear that he's worried he'll be forgotten once the baby is born.



Dean shares his fears with his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who reminds him about her own experience growing-up with half brothers and sisters, and feeling like a burden and an afterthought.



Dean is determined to prove to Jai that he'll always be loved, no matter what.



But as Dean continues to focus on Jai's emotional needs, Ziggy starts to feel sidelined.



If only Dean would spend a bit more time focusing on them.



They are about to have a baby... but don't even have a nursery ready yet.



There is still so much to do!



But when Ziggy chooses to download to her garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about her Dean dramas, the surfer dude is NOT happy...

Justin has some news for Mackenzie about Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is in a panic after discovering that her violent husband, Jacob, hasn't shown-up for work and has gone AWOL.



He could be anywhere...



Despite the Police serving Jacob with an AVO and warning him not to go anywhere near Bree, after she reported him for domestic violence, Bree does not feel safe.



The hospital doctor is in such a state, that she ignores her ringing phone, leaving her secret lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), worried that something TERRIBLE has happened to her...



There's more bad news for Bree when she discovers Jacob has emptied out their bank account.



WHERE is he and WHAT is he planning?

Bree is afraid on Jacob's whereabouts on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still basking in the glory of his team winning the charity golf tournament.



John intends to make the most of his FREE coffee prize card.



But he may soon be pushing his luck with Diner employee, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!



Will John quickly wear out his welcome at the Diner?



Palmer's Putters were TRIUMPHANT at the golf tournament on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5