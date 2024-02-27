Home and Away spoilers: WHO kisses Harper?
Airs Friday 8 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are currently just good friends on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Social worker Harper has hired gym boss Tane as a Personal Trainer to help boost her fitness.
Tane has been confiding in Harper about the breakdown of his marriage to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper admits she's worried about Tane after an awkward exchange with Felicity during the Salt By The Sea charity fundraiser event.
Tane misreads Harper's kindness for something more... and moves in for a KISS!
Harper is horrified and hurries off!
Has Tane just jeopardised his friendship with Harper?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has been left fearing the worst for her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Remi was left for dead by the roadside after a hit-and-run crime.
At Remi's hospital bedside, Bree holds out hope that he will wake-up.
Remi's friend and bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) arrives at the hospital.
Kirby brings with her the gift of music.
Will a stirring Cook Islander spiritual song help Remi return to them?
As Bree and Kirby keep an anxious vigil in Remi's hospital room, the alarm suddenly sounds on his life support machine!
Is this good... or BAD news?
Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) faces a dilemma.
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is determined to make contact with his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), at the mental health clinic where she is recovering.
Justin asks Marilyn to help deliver a letter to Leah, even though he has been forbidden to make contact with Leah while she is away!
Will Marilyn agree to break the rules for Justin?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.