Home and Away spoilers: WHO kisses Harper?

Are Harper and Tane about to become more than just good friends on Home and Away?

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are currently just good friends on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Social worker Harper has hired gym boss Tane as a Personal Trainer to help boost her fitness.



Tane has been confiding in Harper about the breakdown of his marriage to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper admits she's worried about Tane after an awkward exchange with Felicity during the Salt By The Sea charity fundraiser event.



Tane misreads Harper's kindness for something more... and moves in for a KISS!



Harper is horrified and hurries off!



Has Tane just jeopardised his friendship with Harper?

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has been left fearing the worst for her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Remi was left for dead by the roadside after a hit-and-run crime.



At Remi's hospital bedside, Bree holds out hope that he will wake-up.



Remi's friend and bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) arrives at the hospital.



Kirby brings with her the gift of music.



Will a stirring Cook Islander spiritual song help Remi return to them?



As Bree and Kirby keep an anxious vigil in Remi's hospital room, the alarm suddenly sounds on his life support machine!



Is this good... or BAD news?

Will Remi regain consciousness on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) faces a dilemma.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is determined to make contact with his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), at the mental health clinic where she is recovering.



Justin asks Marilyn to help deliver a letter to Leah, even though he has been forbidden to make contact with Leah while she is away!



Will Marilyn agree to break the rules for Justin?

Justin wants to write a letter to Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

