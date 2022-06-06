Home and Away spoilers: WHO reads Chloe Anderson's secret diary?

Are the contents of Chloe Anderson's secret diary about to be EXPOSED on Home and Away?

Ever since the SHOCK circumstances surrounding the death of her dad, Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) has been confessing ALL in a SECRET diary on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe's family and friends are unaware of just how manipulative her behaviour has become over the past few months.



Until now...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) accidentally knocks Chloe's diary off the couch at the Parata house.



A photograph falls out, which is an image of Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) sleeping.



Creepy!



WHY does Chloe have that photograph?



Did she take it?



Nikau can't resist the temptation to read some of the pages in Chloe's diary...



He's shocked to discover how she has been emotionally manipulating everyone.



And perhaps worst of all, Chloe is cutting about Nikau and Bella's relationship.



She reckons Bella can do a whole lot better!



As Nikau reels from the revelations, what will he do next?

Ryder is going places on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After giving it some thought, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has decided to accept his dream job working on a cruise ship.



Ryder breaks the news to his granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his aunt, Roo (Georgie Parker).



But the Stewart family are shocked by the suddeness of Ryder's decision.



The cruise ship is about to set sail so Ryder will be leaving Summer Bay tomorrow!



Is there enough time to arrange a farewell celebration for Ryder?

WHO was responsible for the car crash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the hospital, both doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) and patient, Millie (Zara Zoe) are trying to remember how they ended up in a car collision.



It all happened so fast, so neither of them still know who was responsible for the accident.



But Millie is struck another cruel blow when she discovers her friend and fellow passenger, Jo, was killed in the crash...



Crushed by the revelation, Millie lashes out at Xander (Luke Van Os) and blames the stunned paramedic for Jo's death...

Millie blames Xander for the terrible turn of events on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR