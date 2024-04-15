Home and Away spoilers: WHO tries to get the SCOOP on baby Maia?

Alf clashes with a SNOOPING journalist from The Coastal News on Home and Away!

The BIG news in Summer Bay is about the abandoned baby found on the beach by local gym boss, Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has made a public appeal for the mum of "Baby Maia" to come forward.



In the meantime, a shady-looking young man arrives at the Surf Club and starts asking questions.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is not impressed when the man turns out to be Peter Rolfe (Roman Delo, from the comedy-drama series, Bump), an investigative journalist from The Coastal News.



Peter is determined to get the SCOOP on the baby and her "welfare cheat" mum!



Alf quickly sends Peter packing from the Surf Club.



However, the news hound isn't giving-up so easily...



After seeing Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) and her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) handing out flyers, appealing for information on the whereabouts of baby Maia's mum, crafty Peter has an idea...



Without revealing his true identity, Peter approaches Dana later and turns on the charm.

With her guard down around a complimentary Peter, will Dana accidentally reveal CONFIDENTIAL information about Tane and the baby?

Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) is not used to people saying no to her.



So after Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) politely declines an offer to work as movie star Stevie's private security, she's not happy!

Just as Cash is going about his day with girlfriend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Stevie pulls-up on the doorstep in a fancy limo!



Although the job interview didn't quite go as planned, Stevie attempts to appeal to Cash again.



She needs someone she can trust while her MYSTERY stalker is still out there.



But will Stevie agree to follow the ex-copper's rules if he accepts the job?

