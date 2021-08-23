'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO tries to kiss Jasmine Delaney?

Jasmine Delaney is in for a surprise when Kieran tries to kiss her on Home and Away!

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has been super-supportive to Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) since he moved into the beach house on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Recovering alcoholic Kieran is trying to stay on track with his AA meetings.



But he's also stressed-out not knowing if his mum Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is going to give him another chance after all the drama that happened between them the last time he was in the Bay.



Kieran is grateful for Jasmine's support.



After making the hospital nurse a nice breakfast, Kieran seizes the moment and tries to kiss Jasmine!



How will she react?

Jasmine supports Kieran as he continues his recovery on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has to face the music when her mum Martha confronts her about bringing Kieran back into their lives again.



Roo argues that Kieran deserves a second chance and is working hard to turn things around.



But when Martha visits Kieran at the beach house, their meeting is awkward.



Kieran tries to say all the right things.



But is Martha ready to trust Kieran again after everything that happened?

Martha is angry with Roo for bring Kieran back into their lives on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her fella Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) are off into the city for pregnant Mia's first ultrasound.



The couple are nervous after the tragic death of their baby son Kauri years earlier.



Mia tries to get Ari to relax as he paces around the hospital room.



But will everything go their way when they finally see their unborn baby on the ultrasound screen?

Mia and Ari are nervous ahead of her first ultrasound on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has got down off her high horse and applied for a job at the Diner.



Now she is actually feeling nervous as to whether she will get the job.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), co-owner of the Diner, questions whether Chloe would be a good fit.



Can co-worker Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) convince Irene to give Chloe a chance?

Marilyn backs Chloe after she applies for a job at the Diner on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

