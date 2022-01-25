'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO walks in on Leah and Justin?

Leah and Justin always struggle to get some quality time together on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Especially now that Leah's naughty nephew, Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is living at the Morgan house and getting up to all sorts of mischief!



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) reckon they've got the house to themselves.



Theo is not around, so the couple don't waste any time heading for the bedroom.



But just when Leah and Justin are enjoying the moment, they hear the front door open...



Has Theo unexpectedly returned home?



Nope.



The bedroom door opens and another Summer Bay resident appears!



But WHO?

Logan discovers Marilyn has filed an official complaint against him on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is in for a shock when he discovers Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has lodged an official complaint against him!



Marilyn reckons hospital doctor, Logan was negligent for not diagnosing her correctly, after her exposure to the toxic chemicals during the terrifying lockdown at restaurant Salt.



The hospital board will have to investigate and now Logan's job could be on the line!



Logan's worried girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) decides to approach Marilyn and tries to convince her to drop the complaint.



But will Mackenzie just make the situation worse?

WHY is Bella so upset on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella Nixon's (Courtney Miller) new job as a waitress at Salt is not going too well.



Restaurant boss, Mackenzie arrives at Salt to find Bella pouring an alcoholic drink at the bar for a customer.



But Bella shouldn't be doing that because she hasn't qualified for a Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate.



Bella continues to mix-up customer orders and then manages to spill a whole bowl of seafood pasta all over Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)!



Mackenzie doesn't have the heart to sack Bella.



So her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) decides to be the one to break the news.



However, Bella takes the news of her dismissal a LOT worse than anyone imagined!

