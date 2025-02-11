Home and Away spoilers: Whose car does Cash break into?
Airs Monday 17 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is becoming fixated on his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) new man on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Cash does NOT approve of therapist Tim Russell (George Pullar), who started hooking-up with Eden while he was counselling her younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto)!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, copper Cash barges into the share house to confront Eden over Tim.
Tim tries to calm the situation but instead things get heated with Cash losing his cool, ready to PUNCH his love-rival!
Despite being warned to back-off, Cash continues to investigate Tim.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is alarmed when he catches Cash snooping through Tim's car!
Has Cash well and truly crossed a line?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has some BIG news to share with his friends.
Remi gathers all the Lyrik band members to announce he is now $5 million richer after his trust fund dropped into his bank account!
Everyone is amazed and wonders WHAT rocker Remi plans to do with his new-found wealth.
Watch this space!
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is worried about Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) getting involved with Abigail.
After realising his unexpected past connection to Abigail's former therapist, Tim, Justin is concerned that Theo is getting romantically mixed-up with another recovering drug addict...
But how will Theo react when Justin gives him a friendly warning about getting involved with the youngest Fowler sibling?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
