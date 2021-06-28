'Home and Away' spoilers: Why did Christian CANCEL the wedding?

Christian owes Tori Morgan some answers after suddenly calling off their wedding on Home and Away.

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Christian Green's (Ditch Davey) relationship is on very shaky ground on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Christian pulled out of the couple's wedding at the last moment so he could attend to patient, Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy).



Tori is finding it difficult to understand the connection between Christian and injured skydiver Rachel, and the situation doesn't improve when Tori realises she would be getting married right now... but instead, she finds Christian laughing with Rachel in her hospital room and demands some answers.



But will Christian be able to explain why he chose stranger Rachel over his own fiancee Tori?

Christian's connection to patient Rachel causes concern for Tori on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) starts to push himself harder in the gym. He is determined to get in shape for his next big modeling shoot, and suddenly he seems to have no time for his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



When Bella pushes Nikau to take some time out from the gym, he snaps at her! Is Nikau slowly falling into the dark side of the modeling?

Nikau is suddenly addicted to exercise on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) attempts to lay down the law with his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and lover Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne).



Mac and Emmett have spent the night together again and Dean is annoyed that Mac didn't heed his warning to steer clear of photographer Emmett.



Mac snaps that Dean should stay out of her business, so Dean decides to take matters into his own hands and send Emmett packing himself.

Mackenzie and Emmett can't keep their hands off each other on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

