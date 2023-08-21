Home and Away spoilers: WHY do Rose and Mali get a SHOCK?

Rose and Mali are alarmed when they discover someone has TRASHED the farmhouse on Home and Away!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) and her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), are back on track after THAT disastrous exchange of "I love you" on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rose decides to set the scene for a romantic candlelit dinner at the farmhouse.

She hopes that this time the mood will be right, and they can both tell each other how they feel.



Rose gets glammed-up for the occasion and then prepares to spring her surprise on Mali.



However, the couple are in for SHOCK when they enter the kitchen at the farmhouse and discover the room has been TRASHED!



A threatening message has been scrawled on the kitchen table!



But WHO wrote it?



And WHY?

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is frosty with her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), after overhearing his conversation with Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) at the recording studio.



Remi has no idea about the reason why Bree is giving him the cold shoulder.



However, the rocker is put on the spot when Bree demands to know what happened after Mercedes kissed him after their late-night recording session!



Remi tries to reason with Bree that nothing more happened between him and Mercedes.

He rejected her advances straight away.



Well, if he's so innocent then WHY didn't he come clean about the kiss sooner?



What a mess!



Remi promises he won't lie to Bree again.



But after her previous bad experience with abusive husband, Jacob, can Bree bring herself to trust her boyfriend again?

As a disappointed Tegan Osbourne (Sophia Forrest) prepares to return home to the city alone, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) feels guilty about his lie.



Andrew admits to Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) that he does really want to go and live with his sister Tegan.

But he doesn't want to hurt Justin Morgan (James Stewart) or his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), who were kind enough to let Andrew live with them after he was found in a bad way.



Theo encourages Andrew to be honest about his feelings with Justin and Leah.



Will the teenager admit that it's time for him to pack his bags and leave Summer Bay?

